Police say 4 arrested in August death now deemed a homicide

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Police in Omaha say four people have been arrested in the August death of a man.

The case began on Aug. 6, when officers were called to an apartment complex in the Radial Hills neighborhood north of midtown Omaha.

There, officers found 55-year-old Kelly Barges dead and declared the death suspicion.

Police have now determined his death was a homicide. On Wednesday, 36-year-old Louis French and 49-year-old Coletta Cornett each were arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder and a weapons count in Barges’ death.

Also arrested were 62-year-old Joel Jensen and 31-year-old Autumn Jones on suspicion of felony accessory.

