Police say 4 arrested in August death now deemed a homicide

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Police in Omaha say four people have been arrested in the August death of a man.The case began on Aug. 6, when officers were called to an apartment complex in the Radial Hills neighborhood north of midtown Omaha.There, officers found 55-year-old Kelly Barges dead and decla…
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A southeastern Nebraska man has been charged under a new law that makes it a crime to post pornographic images of others without their permission or to use the images for blackmail.Nineteen-year-old Hayden Butcher, of Waverly, was in Lancaster County Court on Wednesday a…
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Omaha police say they're searching for a pair of suspects in the shooting death of a 33-year-old man in the city's Little Italy neighborhood south of downtown.Officers were called to the area around 2:40 p.m. Wednesday for reports of gunfire and found a man on the sidewalk…
OMAHA - Police have arrested three suspects in connection with Omaha's latest homicide.
NORTH PLATTE - The central Nebraska city of North Platte is moving to add vaping and e-cigarettes to its public no-smoking ban.
BELLEVUE - Leaders of the Omaha suburb of Bellevue have voted down a measure that would have allowed the firing of elected officials for engaging in misconduct or leaking information from closed-door meetings.
LINCOLN - A North Carolina man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for driving to Nebraska to meet a 14-year-old girl for sex.
LINCOLN - A 40-year-old woman already on parole for fraud in Colorado has been arrested on suspicion of embezzling from a Lincoln chiropractic business where she worked.
BENNET, Neb. (AP) - A Bennet volunteer firefighter is recovering after being injured while responding to a car fire east of Lincoln.