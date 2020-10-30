LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Police say officers who stopped a Lincoln man wanted on an assault warrant found $30,000 worth of methamphetamine in his car.

Officials say members of the Lincoln-Lancaster County Narcotics Task Force stopped the 51-year-old man's BMW Wednesday night outside a Lincoln apartment.

Police say he was wanted for an assault that had occurred two days earlier and that he was driving on a suspended license.

Officers who searched the man and his car say they found 344 grams of meth in a bag and under the passenger seat, as well as $4,000 in cash.

