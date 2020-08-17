LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Police in Lincoln say an Iowa man has been killed in a crash in Lincoln.

The crash happened Sunday morning at the Interstate 80 on-ramp from North 27th Street, killing 24-year-old Conner Altenhofen, of Chariton, Iowa.

Police say the crash happened when Altenhofen lost control of the car he was driving. The car went into a ditch and rolled several times before coming to rest upside down.

Police say Altenhofen died at the scene. His passenger, a 34-year-old Lincoln woman, suffered minor injuries to her face.

Police say the woman told investigators that she and Altenhofen had been drinking before the crash.

Tags

In other news

Man sues Nebraska officer who used Taser on him

COZAD, Neb. (AP) — An excessive force lawsuit has been filed over a videotaped encounter in which a Nebraska police officer used a Taser on a man as he sat in a swing in his sister’s backyard with his empty hands visible.