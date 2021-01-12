OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Police say a ride-share driver and his passenger were killed in a crash in northeast Omaha.
Police say in a news release that the crash happened at 24th and Lake streets shortly after 1 p.m. Monday when a speeding SUV ran a red light and hit a car being used for a Z-Trip ride.
Investigators say the Z-Trip passenger, 60-year-old Laron Imani of Omaha, was unrestrained in the back seat and died at the scene. Police say the Z-Trip driver, 49-year-old Terrell Lindsey of Omaha, was taken to a hospital and died shortly after arrival.
Police say the driver of the SUV, 43-year-old Chaz Booker, was hospitalized with a head injury but is expected to survive. Officials say he will face charges in the fatal crash once he's released from the hospital.