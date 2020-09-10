OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Police have released new information about the shooting death of a teenager at an Omaha motel over the weekend.
Omaha police arrested 20-year-old Mason Beaverson on suspicion of manslaughter and other counts in the shooting death Friday night of 17-year-old Evan Latto.
Latto was declared dead in a room at a Motel 6, where officers found him after they were called for a shooting.
Police say witnesses told investigators that Beaverson pulled a gun from his waistband and shot Latto.
The witnesses said Beaverson had pointed the gun at another person earlier in the evening and was told to stop.