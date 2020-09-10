OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Police have released new information about the shooting death of a teenager at an Omaha motel over the weekend.

Omaha police arrested 20-year-old Mason Beaverson on suspicion of manslaughter and other counts in the shooting death Friday night of 17-year-old Evan Latto.

Latto was declared dead in a room at a Motel 6, where officers found him after they were called for a shooting.

Police say witnesses told investigators that Beaverson pulled a gun from his waistband and shot Latto.

The witnesses said Beaverson had pointed the gun at another person earlier in the evening and was told to stop.

Tags

In other news