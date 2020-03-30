LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Authorities have released the name of a 44-year-old man who was fatally struck by a hit-and-run driver while crossing a Lincoln street.
Police identified the man Monday as Sean Cover, who lived in Lincoln.
Officers were sent around 9:30 p.m. Saturday to check a report about a man down in a street. They discovered the body of the man later identified as Cover.
Lincoln police say a woman went to officers hours later and said she tried to avoid hitting Cover, who she said was crossing in the middle of a block. Court records don't yet show that she's been formally charged.