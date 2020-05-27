OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Omaha police say a man is dead after being hit by at least one vehicle early Wednesday morning.

Police say officers were called to a neighborhood in north Omaha just before 4:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Police say a witness saw the man, later identified as 31-year-old Edward Johnson, lying in the street and pulled over to call 911. As the witness was calling, police say, a car ran over Johnson.

Johnson was taken by ambulance to an Omaha hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police say the 24-year-old driver of the car that ran over Johnson was cited for driving during suspension and having no proof of insurance. 

Tags

In other news

BNSF railroad to clean up lead waste at Iowa property

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (AP) — Federal officials say BNSF railroad has agreed to clean up 2 million pounds of broken glass from televisions and computer monitors that contains lead at a property it bought in Sioux City, Iowa, several years ago.

Nebraska officials watching Omaha for strain on hospitals

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska public health officials are watching for signs of strain on Omaha’s hospitals following a steady increase in coronavirus patients, but the state’s chief medical officer says he isn’t yet worried about the caseload as Gov. Pete Ricketts moves to further ease restrictions.