OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Police in Omaha say a man who repeatedly fired a gun during a standoff with law enforcement was shot and killed by officers.
Police say the shooting happened Sunday evening, after officers were called to a home in southeastern Omaha.
Police say several gunshots were heard being fired inside the house.
Authorities say a police negotiator talked with the man for about 20 minutes before the man walked out of the front of the house holding the gun and fired several shots from the home's porch.
Police repeatedly ordered the man to drop the gun, but say the man advanced from the porch and fired the gun again before several officers opened fire, killing him.
His name had not been released by early Monday morning.