OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Omaha police say no one was hurt when an officer fired a gun during arrest this week.
Police say in a news release that the gun was fired Monday in north Omaha during the arrest of a woman wanted on felony warrants.
Police say members of the Metro Fugitive Task Force Unit, an Omaha officer, and two Washington County deputies were searching for the woman when she was spotted in the passenger side of a white truck driven by a man.
Police say as officers tried to stop the pair, one of the officers fired a gun. Police say the man and woman fled in the truck, then fled on foot after the truck crashed. Police say both were arrested following a short foot chase.