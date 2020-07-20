LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A 31-year-old man assaulted two police officers Sunday when they tried to take him into custody during a disturbance at a Walgreens' pharmacy counter in Lincoln, police said.

Ray Q. Burns of Lincoln was arrested on suspicion of two counts of third-degree assault on an officer and resisting arrest.

Police responding to a call arrived to see Burns causing a disturbance before jumping behind the pharmacy counter, said  police officer Luke Bonkiewicz.

When officers tried to arrest him, Burns hit one officer in the head, causing two cuts that required four staples to close. A second officer suffered scrapes, bruising and swelling of the right arm.

