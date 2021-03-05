LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Police say a motorcyclist was killed this week in a crash involving a sport utility vehicle on the south end of Lincoln.

The crash happened Wednesday night on South 27th Street south of Nebraska Highway 2.

Investigators say 19-year-old Simon Blair, of Lincoln, was driving a motorcycle heading north around 9:30 p.m. when the SUV heading south turned left in front of him. Blair was taken to a hospital, where he later died of his injuries.

The 18-year-old woman driving the SUV told investigators she didn't see the motorcycle until she had already turned and that she believed the motorcycle was speeding.

