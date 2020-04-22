OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Police say a man who died after crashing a stolen SUV into a Bellevue house had been stabbed as he tried to break into a car.
The crash happened in the early-morning hours Wednesday, after Bellevue police received a call from a man who said he had confronted two other men breaking into his vehicle.
Police say the two men fled in an Infiniti SUV that had been reported stolen from Omaha.
Police Lt. Andy Jashinske says the man who had been stabbed was driving and crashed into a house shortly after fleeing.
The driver, whose name has not been released, was declared dead at the scene. Police did not find the other man.