OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Police say a man has been shot to death outside a home in north Omaha. Police were called to the shooting around 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Arriving officers found 23-year-old Johnton Banks in a front yard with gunshot wounds. He was declared dead at the scene.
Homicide detectives are investigating, but no arrests had been reported by late Saturday morning.
Police are asking anyone with information to contact CrimeStoppers. Tips leading to the arrest of a homicide suspect are eligible for a $25,000 reward.