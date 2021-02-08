OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Police say a man has died in a rollover crash on Interstate 80 in south-central Omaha.
Police say in a news release that the crash happened early Monday morning, just before 4 a.m.
Investigators say a pickup truck heading east on the interstate lost control and slid across three lanes of traffic before careening off the right side of the interstate and rolling down an embankment.
Officials say the driver and lone occupant of the truck, 41-year-old Albert Aleman of Omaha, died at the scene of the crash.
Police say two eastbound lanes and an on-ramp of the interstate were closed until later in the morning while investigators determined how the crash happened.