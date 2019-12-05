OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Omaha police say they're searching for a pair of suspects in the shooting death of a 33-year-old man in the city's Little Italy neighborhood south of downtown.

Officers were called to the area around 2:40 p.m. Wednesday for reports of gunfire and found a man on the sidewalk with severe injuries.

Police say the victim, identified as Jethro Dufour, was taken to an area hospital, where he died.

Witnesses told police that a crash involving at least one vehicle immediately followed the gunfire and that two men were seen fleeing in a sport utility vehicle.

No arrests have been reported.

Tags

In other news

Waverly man charged under Nebraska's new `revenge porn' law

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A southeastern Nebraska man has been charged under a new law that makes it a crime to post pornographic images of others without their permission or to use the images for blackmail.Nineteen-year-old Hayden Butcher, of Waverly, was in Lancaster County Court on Wednesday a…

Police: Man fatally shot on Little Italy neighborhood street

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Omaha police say they're searching for a pair of suspects in the shooting death of a 33-year-old man in the city's Little Italy neighborhood south of downtown.Officers were called to the area around 2:40 p.m. Wednesday for reports of gunfire and found a man on the sidewalk…