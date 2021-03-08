LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Police have arrested a brother and sister in the shooting death earlier this month of a man whose body was found inside a Lincoln home.

Lincoln police said in a news release Monday that officers on Thursday arrested 31-year-old Marques Moten, of Omaha, in Council Bluffs, Iowa, in connection with the March 1 death of 33-year-old James Shekieand.

Also arrested Thursday in Lincoln was Moten's 17-year-old sister. Both have been charged with conspiracy to commit a felony. A

n arrest warrant also has been issued for 25-year-old Deontae Rush of Omaha charging him with first-degree murder in Shekie's death.

Court documents say the three drove to Shekie's trailer home to steal marijuana and that Rush shot Shekie.

