LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Police in Lincoln are investigating the shooting death of a man early Monday.
Lincoln police say in a news release that officers were called around 5 a.m. to an area near 13th and Washington streets for a disturbance.
Police say arriving officers found a 48-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police say investigators were interviewing witnesses and processing the scene.
No arrests have been reported, but police said there is no ongoing threat to the public.