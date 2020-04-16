OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Police say first responders called to a north Omaha home for a reported medical emergency instead found the body of a woman inside.
Police are now investigating the death as a homicide. Police say the 911 call was made around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday by someone who said CPR was being performed on the unresponsive victim.
But Omaha firefighters and medics who arrived on the scene said the woman was already dead and summoned police.
Officials have not released the woman’s name or given any details about how she died. No arrests had been reported by Thursday morning.