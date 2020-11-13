LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Police say a Lincoln man has died in an accidental shooting at his apartment.

The shooting happened Wednesday night, killing 21-year-old Ivan Messersmith. Officer Luke Bonkiewicz says police were called to Messersmith's apartment after his girlfriend found him unconscious and not breathing with a gunshot wound to his head.

Police say an investigation shows Messersmith was filming a video and manipulating the handgun when he accidentally shot himself.

Messersmith was a freshman civil engineering major at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

Tags

In other news

Man sentenced for large fentanyl seizure in Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A 49-year-old man from the Dominican Republic has been sentenced to nearly six years in prison after Nebraska highway patrol troopers seized 118 pounds of fentanyl from a truck he was driving.