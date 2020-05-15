FREMONT, Neb. (AP) — Authorities have identified a body that was found near the Fremont Lakes State Recreation Area as that of a missing woman.
The Fremont Police Department says the body is that of 61-year-old Michelle Sell, who was reported missing May 2.
Police detectives and the Douglas County Crime Lab were called Thursday to assist Dodge County sheriff’s deputies after Sell's body was found.
An autopsy is set to be conducted in Douglas County.
No other information on how Sell may have died was released.