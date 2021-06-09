OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Omaha police say a shooting has left a 14-year-old boy dead.
Police say the shooting happened just after 7 p.m. Tuesday near 18th and Binney streets in north Omaha.
Officers who arrived on the scene found 14-year-old Desmond Harrison with a gunshot wound and took measurers to try to save his life.
The child was rushed to an Omaha hospital, where he later died.
Police say they do not yet have any suspects and are asking the public for any information.
Desmond's death was the latest in a spate of shootings in Omaha in recent days.