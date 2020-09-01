OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Police have identified a pedestrian hit and killed last week by a semitrailer along Interstate 80 in a southern part of Omaha.
Police say 23-year-old Austin “Bella” Tierney was hit around 4:15 a.m. Thursday as she tried to cross the westbound lanes of the interstate near 60th Street. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
Tierney's father said the driver of the semi told police that he saw Tierney climb over a barrier and running into interstate. Les Tierney, of Omaha said "I guess she thought that she could make it.”