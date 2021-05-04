LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Police have identified a Lincoln man killed when the motorcycle he was driving crashed into a sport utility vehicle.
The crash happened Sunday afternoon at the intersection of 38th Street and Pine Lake Road in Lincoln, killing 20-year-old Garet Darnall. Investigators say Darnall was traveling west on Pike Lake Road when he hit the rear passenger side of the eastbound SUV that turned left in front of him.
Investigators say the driver of the SUV told police he was already turning when the motorcycle appeared over a hill crest and hit him. Police are investigating whether the motorcycle's speed was a factor in the crash.