LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Police say a 48-year-old woman who refused to put on a mask when being treated for COVID-19 at a Nebraska hospital spit on the walls and floor and punched a nurse.

Nyadak Tut of Lincoln was charged with felony assault on a health care professional.

A nurse at CHI St. Elizabeth told police Tut left her room without wearing a mask.

An arrest affidavit says the nurse followed Tut, asking her to put on a mask.

Tut started spitting. When the nurse tried to call security, Tut punched her in the face. Police arrested Tut after she was medically cleared from the hospital.

Tags

In other news