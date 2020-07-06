LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Police in Lincoln say an arrest has been made in the fatal shooting of another man over the holiday weekend.
Police say in a news release that officers were called to a Lincoln home around 12:30 a.m. Saturday for a report of a shooting.
Officers who arrived at the home found the body of 20-year-old Gavin Hall, of Lincoln, who had suffered a gunshot wound to the head.
Police say an initial investigation showed that the shooting happened during a small gathering at the home.
Police say Hall's roommate, 18-year-old Zachariah Serna, was arrested on suspicion of manslaughter.