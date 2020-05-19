FAIRBURY, Neb. (AP) - Authorities say a 17-year-old suspect was arrested Tuesday in a shooting at Fairbury that left a man in critical condition suffering from five gunshot wounds.
Jake Gonzalez, of Fairbury, is set to go to court on Wednesday to face felony charges of first-degree assault, use of a firearm to commit a felony and unlawful discharge of a firearm at an occupied house.
The complaint filed against him identifies the shooting victim as Lance Powers.
Deputies responding to a report of multiple shots fired Monday night found the 31-year-old victim outside the house.