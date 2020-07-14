LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Police in Lincoln have identified a man killed in a shooting early Monday and announced that officers had arrested the victim's son.
Police say 48-year-old Adolfo Aguado, of Lincoln, was killed in the shooting that occurred around 5 a.m. near 13th and Washington streets.
Officers called to the area found Aguado suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police said in a news release Tuesday that Aguado's son, 21-year-old Adolfo Ortiz, was arrested on suspicion of second-degree murder in the killing.
Police say an investigation showed Ortiz had become agitated and was being escorted from the house by family members when he pulled and fired a handgun, hitting Aguado.