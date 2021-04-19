OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Authorities have arrested a man they accuse of firing a gun from a car at police officers in Omaha.
Police say the incident happened early Sunday morning, when officers responded to reports of shots fired in a north Omaha neighborhood.
Police say gang unit officers began following what police deemed a suspicious car when at least one passenger leaned out of the vehicle and fired on police. Officials say no officers were injured in the gunfire. Police say later arrested two men following a short chase, but a third man and the driver got away.
Police arrested 19-year-old D’Tavionte White-Perry on suspicion firing a gun from a vehicle and other counts. Police also arrested 19-year-old Wuanya Smith on suspicion of obstructing an officer and criminal mischief.