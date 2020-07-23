OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Police say a driver involved in a weekend crash in north Omaha that killed a woman has been released from a hospital and arrested on a vehicular homicide charge.

Officials say 18-year-old Jayden Johnson, of Omaha, was arrested Tuesday and booked on counts of vehicular homicide and willful reckless driving.

Police say the crash happened around 10 p.m. Sunday at a north Omaha intersection, killing 33-year-old Brittni McBride, of Omaha.

Investigators say Johnson was speeding when his sport utility vehicle ran a stop sign and hit McBride's. McBride was thrown from her SUV and died at the scene. Johnson and his passenger were taken to a hospital with injuries.

Tags

In other news

USDA study shows gulf between cattle, processed beef prices

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A study released by the U.S. Agriculture Department into the disparity between cattle prices paid to ranchers and the higher prices earned by meat processors offers more details about the factors that have led to the situation.