OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Police say a man has been arrested in Texas on suspicion of carrying out the July shooting deaths of two people outside an Omaha motel.
Police say John Parks Sr. was arrested Wednesday in Dallas on Nebraska warrants charging him with first-degree murder and other counts in the July 30 deaths of 36-year-old Nicole Hatten and 35-year-old Michael Harbour.
Both were shot outside a Best Western motel in southwestern Omaha.
Officers called to the motel found Hatten and Harbour with gunshot wounds, and both were declared dead at the scene. Police have not given a motive for the shootings.