OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Police say a third person has died from injuries received in an explosion that leveled a house in Omaha.

Police said Thursday in a news release that 28-year-old Alexander Toledo died Wednesday at a burn unit in Kansas City, Missouri. Toledo had been found by neighbors sitting outside the destroyed home with severe burns following the Tuesday morning blast.

Toledo's grandmother, 73-year-old Theresa Toledo, and another woman, 45-year-old Angela Miller, were killed in the explosion.

Seventy-two-year-old Larry Rodriguez was critically injured. Officials have not said what caused the blast.

Theresa Toledo on Monday had asked a judge to order Alexander Toledo out of the home, saying she feared he would “start my house on fire.”

