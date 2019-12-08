Pilot suffers minor injuries in helicopter crash at Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Officials say one person has been injured in a helicopter crash at the Millard Airport in Omaha.

The crash happened just before 2 p.m. Saturday as the helicopter was trying to land. Police say only the pilot was the only person on board at the time of the crash.

The pilot was taken to an Omaha hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

The Federal Aviation Administration will take over the investigation into what caused the crash.

