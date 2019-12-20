Piano teacher's $7.5M donation to go to Ralston development

RALSTON, Neb. (AP) — Leaders of the Omaha suburb of Ralston say a $7.5 million gift from the estate of an area piano teacher will go toward revitalizing an area near the Ralston Arena downtown.

The donation from LaDonna Johnson, who died in 2016, will go to the Hinge project. The project's master plan, approved by the City Council last month, includes filling empty retail spaces and adding green spaces and urban housing options.

Ralston Mayor Don Groesser says Johnson’s gift has already funded the project's master plan and several studies related to it.

