LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A petition drive in Lincoln seeks to recall the mayor and most of the city council, an effort spurred by the city leaders’ actions during the coronavirus pandemic.

LNK Recall organizers on Monday took the petitions to the County-City Building as the council held a meeting.

Several dozen people waited near the entrance to sign the petitions.

Meanwhile, a counter protester stood nearby chanting, “My daughter’s a nurse. Don’t make it worse. Wear a mask.”

The recall effort accuses Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird of seeking authoritarian control and attacking the liberty of Lincoln residents.

Tags

In other news

Pair sentenced for Nebraska pharmacy fire bomb plot

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — A Nebraska pharmacist has been sentenced to nine years in prison and a Maryland drug dealer to 14 years for a convoluted plot to firebomb a competing pharmacy so they could divert more prescription narcotics to the black market.

Pair convicted in pharmacy fire bomb plot to be sentenced

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — A Nebraska pharmacist and a Maryland drug dealer could each face a decade or more in prison when they are sentenced for a convoluted plot to firebomb a competing pharmacy so they could divert more prescription narcotics to the black market.