DEUEL COUNTY, Neb. (AP) — Two men died and two other people were injured when their vehicle collided with a semitrailer truck on Interstate 80 in western Nebraska.

Deuel County Attorney Jonathon Stellar said the crash happened around 7:30 a.m. Monday after an eastbound Ford F450 truck crossed the median into westbound traffic and was hit by the semi truck.

Stellar said 33-year-old Enrique Torres Villegas and 55-year-old Kurt Allan Jording both died in the crash. They were both from Scottsbluff, Nebraska.

Two other people in the truck were injured and taken to a hospital in Julesburg, Colorado, but their conditions and names weren't immediately available.

The driver of the semitrailer truck was unhurt. 

Tags

In other news

Man gets life plus 40 years for killing Nebraska woman

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A man who pleaded no contest to second-degree murder and weapon use for the shooting death of a Ralston woman over a drug debt has been sentenced to life in prison, plus 40 years for the weapons count.