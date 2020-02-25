ARNOLD, Neb. (AP) — The Nebraska State Patrol says a trooper fatally shot a man who'd been shooting animals and threatening his father and officers in central Nebraska.

Troopers had joined Custer County deputies in responding to a standoff at a home north of Arnold on Monday morning.

Troopers blocked the man when he tried to drive a utility vehicle off the property around 6:10 p.m.

The patrol says he got out of the vehicle, ignored commands that he remove one of his hands from a pocket and moved aggressively toward a trooper.

The trooper then shot him. He's been identified as Print Zutavern. 

Tags

In other news

Corps closes Missouri River levee break near Rock Port

ROCK PORT, Mo. (AP) — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers' Omaha District says work crews have closed the final breach of a Missouri River levee in the far northwest corner of Missouri that broke open during massive flooding last year.