BURWELL, Neb. (AP) — The Nebraska State Patrol says a recent high school graduate has died in a north-central Nebraska crash that also injured another teen.

The patrol says the crash happened in the early-morning hours Wednesday at a three-way intersection near Taylor. Investigators say 18-year-old Colton Dawe, of Burwell, was driving a sport utility vehicle westbound on Highway 91 when he failed to stop at a T-intersection with Highway 183 and hit a tree.

Dawe, who graduated this year from Burwell High School, was pronounced dead at the scene. A 15-year-old passenger, who also attends Burwell High, was treated for injuries at an Ord hospital.

