LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — The Nebraska State Patrol says a trooper injured in a two-vehicle crash in Lincoln is recovering after being released from the hospital.

The patrol says the crash happened Wednesday morning on O Street in Lincoln when a eastbound car making a left turn collided with the trooper's westbound cruiser.

The trooper was taken to a Lincoln hospital for several broken bones in one of his hands. The driver of the car was also taken to a Lincoln hospital with serious injuries not believed to be life-threatening.

The Lincoln Police Department investigate the crash. 

Tags

In other news

Lincoln Public Schools students getting free hotspot service

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Lincoln Public Schools has announced it will pay $80,000 to provide Wi-Fi hotspots for students without internet access at home who are now having to learn remotely as schools have closed to slow the spread of COVID-19.