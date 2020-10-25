LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Authorities say a driver has been arrested after a deadly rollover crash on the northern edge of Lincoln.
The Nebraska State Patrol says the crash happened just before 2 p.m. Friday when the driver lost control of his sport utility vehicle, causing it to roll several times.
A passenger, 28-year-old Justin Stotts, was thrown from the vehicle and died at the scene. Another passenger was taken to a hospital with injuries that weren’t life threatening.
The driver was arrested on suspicion of felony motor vehicle homicide-DUI and driving under suspension.