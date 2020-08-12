LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — The Nebraska State Patrol says a missing 14-year-old girl was found driving a Jeep that had been reported stolen.
Patrol spokesman Cody Thomas says a trooper saw someone throw a cigarette out the Jeep's window Tuesday in Lincoln and discovered the vehicle had been reported stolen.
When the trooper pulled the Jeep over, a 14-year-old girl was driving.
She was taken into custody on suspicion of receiving stolen property, as well as drug and traffic violations.
A 43-year-old man who was in the vehicle was arrested on outstanding warrants and an 18-year-old man was released.