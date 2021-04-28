HOLDREGE, Neb. (AP) — The Nebraska State Patrol says a head-on crash on a south-central state roadway has killed two drivers and critically injured a child.

The patrol says in a news release that the crash happened Tuesday morning on U.S. Highway 6 just west of Holdrege when a pickup truck crossed the center line and crashed into a minivan.

Investigators say the driver of the truck, 29-year-old Dylan Skeen of Holdrege, was taken to a Kearney hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The patrol says the driver of the minivan was 36-year-old Kerri Bernstrauch of Holdrege, who died at the scene. Officials say a child in the minivan was taken to a Kearney hospital, then flown to an Omaha hospital.

