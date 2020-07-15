GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (AP) — The Nebraska State Patrol says an attempt to stop a speeding car on Interstate 80 led to a high-speed chase over 60 miles that reached 155 mph.
The patrol says the incident happened Monday night, when a Seward County sheriff's deputy tried to stop a speeding Camaro on the interstate near Seward.
Troopers spotted the speeding car at Waco and near Henderson. Troopers were unable to get the driver to stop and later found the Camaro abandoned.
The suspected driver was arrested at a Grand Island hotel.
The 23-year-old Utah man was booked into the Hall County Jail on suspicion of numerous traffic charges and possession of drug money.