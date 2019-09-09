GRETNA, Neb. (AP) - A Papillion man has been arrested in connection with an August crash that killed a sister and brother near Gretna.

Officials say 37-year-old Jesse Knight was charged Monday with two counts of vehicular homicide.

Knight was driving a dump truck on Aug. 7 that hit the rear of a minivan that was stopped at a red light on Highway 370, west of Omaha.

The crash killed 10-year-old Stephen Young. His 16-year-old sister, Abby Young, died at a hospital. Their mother and others in the van also were injured.

Knight was being held at the Sarpy County Jail.

Tags

In other news

December trial scheduled for Broken Bow mayor

BROKEN BOW, Neb. (AP) - A trial has been scheduled for a central Nebraska mayor who's accused of threatening the job of a police officer investigating a fight outside a bar for which the mayor has been charged.