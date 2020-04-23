OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Officials say three of four Nebraska police officers who were fired for their involvement in the stun gun-related death of a mentally ill Oklahoma man have been reinstated.

The Omaha Police Department and the Omaha Police Officers’ Association said Thursday that the arbitration panel upheld the firing of former Officer Scotty Payne.

Payne was acquitted in 2018 of second-degree assault and use of a weapon in the June 5, 2017, death of 29-year-old Zachary Bearheels.

Police cruiser video shows Payne using a stun gun to repeatedly shock Bearheels, who had refused to leave a convenience store. Another officer punched the man. The two others didn't intervene.

