Hayneedle's parent company, Walmart, said on Thursday that about 100 local workers will remain employed and will be based at the Sarpy County call center.
Those being laid off will get at least a 60-day notice and will be eligible to apply for other jobs within the Walmart organization.
A written statement from Walmart says the layoffs follow a decision to integrate the Hayneedle business and select functions within Walmart.com.
Hayneedle was founded in Omaha in 2002 and had employed nearly 700 workers two years ago.