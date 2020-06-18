COZAD, Neb. (AP) — An Omaha woman has been arrested after authorities say she shot and killed her husband in front of their two children while the family was in a pickup truck along Interstate 80 in south-central Nebraska.

The Nebraska State Patrol said the shooting happened Wednesday afternoon near Cozad.

Troopers called to the scene say they found 35-year-old Joshua Jourdan of Omaha dead in the driver's seat.

Investigators say Jourdan and his wife, 31-year-old Kathleen Jourdan, had been arguing while traveling on I-80, when Joshua pulled over. The patrol says Kathleen then pulled a handgun and shot her husband twice.

Officials say Kathleen Jourdan was arrested on suspicion of second-degree murder. 

