COZAD, Neb. (AP) — An Omaha woman has been arrested after authorities say she shot and killed her husband in front of their two children while the family was in a pickup truck along Interstate 80 in south-central Nebraska.
The Nebraska State Patrol said the shooting happened Wednesday afternoon near Cozad.
Troopers called to the scene say they found 35-year-old Joshua Jourdan of Omaha dead in the driver's seat.
Investigators say Jourdan and his wife, 31-year-old Kathleen Jourdan, had been arguing while traveling on I-80, when Joshua pulled over. The patrol says Kathleen then pulled a handgun and shot her husband twice.
Officials say Kathleen Jourdan was arrested on suspicion of second-degree murder.