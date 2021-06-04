OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Police say one 17-year-old has died and a second one was injured Thursday in a shooting in north Omaha.
Police say they were called to a home around 8 p.m.
There they found Jiaquan Williams and Javondre McIntosh with gunshot injuries. Both victims were taken to the Nebraska Medical Center, where Williams died.
McIntosh’s injuries are considered life threatening, and he's listed in critical condition.
Police say they’re still investigating. Anyone with information is urged to call Omaha Crime Stoppers anonymously at 402-444-7867, or at www.p3tips.com.