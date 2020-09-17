OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Students in Nebraska's largest public school district will begin going back into the classroom next week for the first time since March.
Omaha Public Schools announced in an email this week that some schools will open to in-person classes starting Wednesday.
In-person classes will begin for elementary special education, hearing impaired and alternate curriculum students on Wednesday.
Elementary, middle and high schools will begin part-time, staggered in-person classes in October.
Remote learning will continue to be an option for families who do not feel comfortable sending students back to physical schools.