OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Prosecutors in Omaha are dropping misdemeanor charges against scores of people who were arrested for violating a curfew during protests two weeks ago.
The decision comes too late for at least six people who have already pleaded guilty or no contest to the charge and were sentenced to seven days in jail. Some 200 protesters were arrested in late May and early June.
Mayor Jean Stothert and City Prosecutor Matt Kuhse said Monday that the charges against those with no criminal history will be dropped, and bail refunded.
Those with a criminal history will get pretrial diversion or a $50 fine.