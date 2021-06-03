OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A player on Omaha's pro soccer team has been indicted on federal charges accusing him of defrauding people in internet romance scams.

Twenty four-year-old Abdul Osumanu, of Ghana, is charged with two counts of mail fraud, two counts of wire fraud, money laundering conspiracy and receipt of stolen money in U.S. District Court for the Southern District of West Virginia.

Osumanu is a starting defender for the Union Omaha professional soccer team, starting in the team's first five matches until he was arrested May 27.

Authorities say Osumanu and another man created a fake online profile in 2017, pretending to be a woman and convinced two people to send them more than $200,000 in the years since.

